KENMORE, N.Y. - It was a good day to be a dog Sunday, with Northtown Subaru's "Dog Days of Kenmore" giving pets and their owners an afternoon of fun.

The event was free and ran Sunday afternoon in Kenmore's Mang Park.

With adoptable dogs at the park, 100 different vendors, food trucks, dog sports and treats, and more, there was something for every pooch in attendance.

For more information, you can visit dogdayswny.com.

