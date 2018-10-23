BUFFALO, N.Y.-- If you have served in the military, and you've been thinking about adopting a pet, now might be the time.

In recognition of Veterans' Day next month, the SPCA Serving Erie County is offering animal adoptions to veterans at reduced rates and in some cases, no cost at all.

"I think it's a great thing to do," said World War Two veteran Jim Kaeppel.

Kaeppel brought his daughter Fay along to help him adopt a cat-- one that already has a name.

"Frog, a cat named Frog, yes."

Veteran Jim Jawarski is looking for a friend for his dog Ellen. "Right now, our little dog is a tremendous comfort, and there would be nothing better than having another one running around the house."

Both men know the value and benefit of sharing their life with an adopted animal, and both appreciate the program the SPCA is offering.

Bethany Kloc with the SPCA said, "Dogs that are seven years and older, and any other animal here at the SPCA have waived adoption fees for veterans, and for everyone else, for those who were never in the military, half off adoption fees, so it's quite a deal."

A deal that will continue until Veterans Day on November 12th.

Last year, forty animals went home with veterans during Pets and Vets, and this year looks like they might top it.

"People have sent us messages via facebook, even over the summer asking if we were going to do it again, so we know it is popular and people look forward to it," Kloc said.

For more information about the event and how to adopt, you can visit the SPCA website here.

