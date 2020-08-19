x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Pets

Paws in the Park event goes virtual

Participants can complete their 2 mile walk anytime between August 26 to September 26.
A dog at the SPCA's 23rd annual Paws in the Park event Saturday (WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Grab your sneakers and your dog, the 27th annual Paws in the Park event is going virtual this year. 

The event will be taking place over a one month span, from August 26 to September 26, and supports the SPCA Serving Erie County. 

Participants can complete their 2 mile walk anytime during the month. For those who want to get a jumpstart can do so now. You can record your walk by joining the online Strava Club here.

Those looking to participate must register by August 23 to receive a special swag bag, which features a bandana and a t-shirt. These items can be picked up at the SPCA Serving Erie County on August 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Participants are asked to wear a mask, keep a safe social distance, and join the walk from wherever you are. 

You can also share your photos or videos with the SPCA by emailing PITP2020@yourspca.org or by using the hashtag #PITP2020. You can also tag @YourSPCA.

For more information about the event, click here.
The SPCA Serving Erie County, NY
It's not too late to register for Paws in the Park and get your special swag bag! Register here: https://bit.ly/SPCAPITP2020! Or you can make a donation here: https://bit.ly/PITPdonation.
Facebook

Related Articles