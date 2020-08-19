Paws in the Park event goes virtual

Participants can complete their 2 mile walk anytime between August 26 to September 26.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Grab your sneakers and your dog, the 27th annual Paws in the Park event is going virtual this year.

The event will be taking place over a one month span, from August 26 to September 26, and supports the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Participants can complete their 2 mile walk anytime during the month. For those who want to get a jumpstart can do so now. You can record your walk by joining the online Strava Club here.

Those looking to participate must register by August 23 to receive a special swag bag, which features a bandana and a t-shirt. These items can be picked up at the SPCA Serving Erie County on August 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Participants are asked to wear a mask, keep a safe social distance, and join the walk from wherever you are.

You can also share your photos or videos with the SPCA by emailing PITP2020@yourspca.org or by using the hashtag #PITP2020. You can also tag @YourSPCA.

