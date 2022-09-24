x
Pets

Paws in the Park returns to Grand Island for special annual event

The Erie County SPCA celebrated their 29th anniversary of Paws in the Park, their longest running fundraiser.
Credit: SPCA

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County SPCA held its 29th annual Paws in the Park fundraiser this past Saturday.

The event is held at Beaver Island State Park and invites people to come with or without a pet for a scenic two-mile walk.

According to the SPCA this has been the longest running fundraiser, and it is all to raise money for the Erie County SPCA.

Paws in the Park gives people the chance to meet and network and have fun while doing so.

Participants on Saturday were encouraged to raise funds that will directly benefit the people and animals of the Erie County SPCA.

