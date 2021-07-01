Couple thanks Cheektowaga Police officers for rescuing dog from Ellicott Creek

Officer Rutkowski and Blackchief were visited by Gracie's owners, who thanked them with gift bags. Gracie is doing well after being rescued by the officers.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Just before New Years, 2 On Your Side shared the story of Gracie, a pup who had just gotten a new home and was heading into a vet visit when she ran off, and ended up hanging on for dear life on a branch in Ellicott Creek.

Officers James Rutkowski and Troy Blackchief of Cheektowaga Police came to the rescue, and because of them, Gracie is doing well.

Cheryl Pietromicca, Gracie's owner, wanted to thank the officers for saving her dog, who had just been rescued from a puppy mill three weeks before the incident.

On Wednesday, January 7, Pietromicca and her husband stopped by to give them gift bags and thank them for their work.

Cheektowaga Police say the gift bags were very heartfelt, with a theme of "thankfulness" including items like Hershey's Kisses, Lifesavers, Merci Chocolate, and even a picture of Gracie.