BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabretooth wasn't the only animal vying for attention at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on Saturday. A variety of adoptable pets from an assortment of Western New York animal shelters and rescue groups were present at the One Buffalo Pet Adoption event.

Sponsored by Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation and Tito's Handmade Vodka, the event brought a wide variety of adoptable animals under one roof to bring awareness to homeless pets and overcrowding in animal shelters.

For each pet that was adopted, another animal in need was able to take its place at a shelter.

