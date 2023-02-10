NYS announces new funding for animal shelters

The funding can be used for multiple items, including expansions, renovations or new equipment used for the treatment of animals.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $7.6 million in new funding available to help animal shelters statewide.

The distributed funds will go to select shelters and humane societies to help enhance care for animals.

The funding can be used for multiple items including expansions, renovations, or new equipment used for the treatment of animals.

"Our Companion Animal Capital Fund has made a real difference to shelters across New York State, and the animals in their care," Governor Hochul said in a release. "I'm proud to announce this latest round of funding, which will continue to build on the great work of this program, and most importantly help our animals stay happy and healthy as they await their forever homes."

This is the fifth round of aid from the state's Companion Animal Capital Fund. So far, $27.5 million has been awarded since 2017.

Shelters can now apply for this funding through the state's website. There are two Requests for Proposals (RFPs) have been released through Round 5 of this program:

$6.6 million is available to award grants between $50,000 and $500,000 to municipal and incorporated not-for-profit pounds, shelters, and humane societies.

Entities that have been awarded funds during previous Companion Animal Capital Fund opportunities are eligible to apply for an award under this RFP. Previously funded projects must be completed before an entity can apply for an award.