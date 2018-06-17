BUFFALO, NY — Smile — you're taking a photo with a furry friend.

First responders from all over Western New York had a chance to do just that on Sunday for the Niagara SPCA’s 2019 calendar. The theme of the calender - "Rescue Heroes" - is dedicated to first responders who have gone out of their way to rescue a wild or domestic animal.

On Sunday, first responders joined Phoenix, a little Jack Russel Terrier, for the calendar's cover photo. Phoenix was set on fire in Buffalo several years ago. The incident led lawmakers to pass the anti-abuse Phoenix’s Law.

Each calendar month, a different story will be featured.

The calendar is a fundraiser for Niagara County SPCA. The shelter prints 2,000 calendars and its 2018 calendar sold out.

Last year’s calendar raised more than $25,000 for the shelter.

If you'd like to purchase one, they're $10 each and available on the NIagara SPCA's website.

