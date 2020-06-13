Niagara SPCA will reopen July 1, with new COVID safety measures

The organization has been caring for and adopting out animals during the pandemic, but now you'll be able to walk in and see the animals without an appointment.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara SPCA announced Saturday that it's going to reopen July 1.

The organization has still been caring for and adopting out animals throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but now you'll be able to walk in and see the animals without an appointment.

You'll need one if you want to adopt a dog though, so call ahead. Cat adoptions will not require an appointment.

The Niagara SPCA will be open noon to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The SPCA will be welcoming visitors inside the building to view adoptable animals, but some social distancing precautions will still be in place.

No more than 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time, and you must wear a mask.