AMHERST, N.Y. — If you ordered a pizza over the weekend from Just Pizza, you also got a picture of an adoptable animal on your box.

All animals pictured are able to be adopted at the Niagara SPCA.

Well, the SPCA didn't stop at pizza boxes. It has since graduated to T-shirts and sweatshirts.

The shirts have a picture of a dog eating a slice of pizza, and it says "Pizza and Pups."

The T-shirts are about $25, and the hoodies are around $35. You can find the link on Niagara SPCA's website.

RELATED: Niagara SPCA finds new way to raise adoption awareness

RELATED: Yukon the husky making strong recovery at Niagara County SPCA

RELATED: Boxes full of cats, kittens left on Buffalo porch; owner sought