Niagara County SPCA having hard time adopt deaf dog

The Niagara County SPCA might have the perfect match for you.

NIAGARA, N.Y. — Are you looking for your fur-ever companion? The Niagara County SPCA might have the perfect match for you.

The SPCA shared on their Facebook page Thursday that they are having a difficult time trying to get one of their dogs adopted, that is because the 8-year-old pup is deaf.

Izzy is her name and according to the SPCA, she can adapt very well.

She enjoys car rides, dinner dates, and tons of affection. The SPCA says that Izzy can’t live with small kids, only homes with kids who are 7-years-old or older, because she can’t hear them coming and she might get startled.