Retired K9 from Niagara County passes away

The Niagara County Sheriffs office shared the passing of beloved retired K9 Vedder

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriffs office posted the sad news of the passing of retired K9, Vedder to Facebook Wednesday.

In the Facebook post the Sheriffs Office shared that Canine Vedder passed away peacefully on July 8.

K9 Vedder and his handler Lt. Sean Furey started their career together in March 2012. Together they became the first full-time Dual Purpose Explosive Detection Canine Team in Niagara County.

Vedder and Furey were able to conduct sweeps throughout their career together at well-known places such as the Niagara Falls International crossing with US Customs and Border Protection at the Amtrak Station, Buffalo Bills games, University at Buffalo football games, Penn State Graduation ceremonies, and dignitary sweeps throughout the region.

Canine Vedder was also well known for his demonstrations at local schools enjoying kisses and hugs from children when not on the job.

Vedder was officially retired in the fall of 2020, and given the opportunity to move into Furey's home where he could enjoy life with his family.

