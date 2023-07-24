Models needed for dog calendar

The organization is looking for 13 dogs to participate in their 'dog shaming' themed calendar.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Como Lake Bark Park is looking for some dogs that want to be famous... but for all the wrong reasons.

The organization is looking for 13 dogs to participate in their 'dog shaming' themed calendar.

Submissions will be voted on and the top dog will be featured on the cover, while the next top 12 will be assigned a month.

To enter, you must submit a high quality photo and a $5 entry fee on the website: https://my.360photocontest.com/lancasterunleashed. Once your photo is uploaded to the site, you can share the link via email or social media for your friends and family to vote on. A $1 donation to Lancaster Unleased gets you one vote, $10 gets you 10 votes.

Lancaster Unleashed is a non-profit organization that jointly managers the off-leash Como Lake Bark Park with the Erie County Dept. of Parks.

The last day to submit your photos is August 20, 2023 at 11:59pm.

The last day to vote for a photo will be August 27, 2023.