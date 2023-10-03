Low-cost dog vaccinations at the SPCA this week

If your dog is in need of vaccinations, the SPCA has got you covered for their low-cost vaccination clinic.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County SPCA is partnering with Petco Love, to host a dog vaccine clinic on Wednesday, October 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Katharine Drexel in Buffalo.

Updated vaccinations for your dog can be costly, that is why the SPCA is offering an affordable opportunity to keep your loving animal healthy.

Some vaccines may require a booster depending on the dogs age and previous vaccination status. Those boosters will be offered at A La "Bark" pricing.

There will be individual vaccine bundles for puppies and adult dogs.

Price points at the clinic will include

The Whole Shebark for adult dogs $30 DHPP Dewormer Flea Treatment Microchip and registration Rabies Leptospirosis

Baby Bundle for puppies 6-12 weeks old $25 DHPP Dewormer Flea Treatment Microchip and registration

A La "Bark" pricing DHPP free Dewormer $5 Flea Treatment $10 Microchip and registration $10 Rabies $10 Leptospirosis $10



Appointments are not necessary, but there are limited spots with payment options of cash, credit, venmo, and paypal.