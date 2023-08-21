x
Pets

Local recycling center hosts adoption and microchipping event

A local recycling center is hosting its first event to benefit local dog rescues in WNY.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to get your pet microchipped while supporting a good cause? 

A local recycling center is hosting an adoption and microchipping event to benefit Awesome Paws Rescue and Rescue Buffalo. The event will be on Sunday, August 27 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Xtra Dime Back on Englewood Ave. 

The event will include booths from both local organizations, and offer things such as 50/50 raffles, basket raffles, pet adoptions, microchipping, nail trims for pets, and more. 

People attending are also encouraged to bring empty cans and bottles to donate. 

