LANCASTER, N.Y. — The fourth annual Patriotic Paws Parade takes place Sunday evening in the Village of Lancaster.

There are a number of costume contests, and creativity is encouraged for both dogs and dog parents. Participants will compete for the titles of "most patriotic," and "the best dog/owner lookalike." The lookalike pair must demonstrate the best overall theme or costume.

Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot, at the corner of Broadway and Central Avenue. For those who have not preregistered, registration is $10 for the first dog in a family, and $5 for each dog after that.

Dogs must be leashed, and owners must have proof of a current dog license.

The parade down Central Avenue will kickoff at 6:30 p.m., and the costume contest will follow around 7 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Lancaster Unleashed's "Fund the Fence" campaign, to install a vinyl coated chain-link fence at the Lancaster Unleashed's Dog Park.

RELATED: Dog park plans announced for Como Lake Park in Lancaster

RELATED: Lancaster Unleashed kicks off Fund the Fence campaign

RELATED: Grassroots organization plans to bring dog park to Lancaster