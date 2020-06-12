Injured cat's rescue inspires generosity during Christmas season

Saturday was a day filled with some sadness, but also generosity and hope, at the Ten Lives Club in Hamburg.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Saturday was a day filled with some sadness, but also generosity and hope, at the Ten Lives Club.

The organization was holding a fundraiser at Zittels in Hamburg this weekend, to support their mission to help "bring healthy cats into happy homes."

The Ten Lives Club's mission was highlighted by a call it got Saturday about a young cat who was found trapped in a fox trap in Medina.

The shelter named him "Noel" after his original owners couldn't care for him but wanted to find help.

The little guy suffered a compound fracture to his front paw. The shelter says amputating the paw is necessary, but he'll be OK.

"He'll have a pretty good shot at the healthy life without having any other injury, but he will be limited to being an indoor cat so he doesn't get injured again," said Dr. Sharon Fisk, the shelter's vet.

He's currently on painkillers and antibiotics, and on Sunday, he had his surgery. Once Noel is nursed back to health, he will be put up for adoption. The shelter estimates that he is about one year old.

The shelter says the money from events like this weekend's help pay for situations just like this one. A surgery like Noel's would normally cost more than $1,000.

For Noel and the shelter, Dr. Fisk will do it for much less. Ten Lives Club will help Noel get back on his feet, now three, and help find him a family that is ready for a cat with a disability.

Noel's story, and the work Ten Lives and Dr. Fisk does even inspired Zittel's owner on Saturday.

Ten Lives says Zittel's donated a Christmas tree to Dr. Fisk, as they were inspired by her coming in on her husband's birthday, which she had off, to care for little Noel.

Zittel's also donated $5 for every tree sold during this weekend's event to Ten Lives.