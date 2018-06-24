ANCHORAGE, AK - A student from just down the thruway is safe thanks to a guardian angel on four legs.

Amelia Milling, a student at RIT, was hiking alone near Anchorage, Alaska when she slid down a slope, hit some rocks and went airborne.

When she landed, she says a husky came up to her and helped guide her back to the trail - then stayed with her until the next day when she slipped into a river, and helped her get back to shore.

Milling called for help after that.

The dog's owner says he's been walking with hikers along the trail for years now.

Amelia's mom called the husky her daughter's guardian angel.

