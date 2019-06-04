CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PetSmart is offering free pictures with the Easter Bunny for one weekend this month.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 13 and April 14.

You can receive a free digital photo through email or take your own picture with your smartphone.

"Make sure to use the hashtag #petsmartparties and tag us at @PetSmart so we can check out your photo!" the pet store posted on Facebook.

