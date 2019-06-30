LANCASTER, N.Y. — Petpalooza will takeover the Hull Family Home and Farmstead on Sunday.

The animal adoption event on Genesee Street (near Pavement) features dogs, cats and rabbits from several local rescue groups. While many animals will be in attendance, Hull House asks guests to leave their own pets at home.

A variety of vendors will be in attendance, along with Krolick's chicken BBQ. The event also features tours of Hull House and a basket raffle.

Admission to Petpalooza is free, and the event goes from noon to 4 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit New York State Citizens Against Puppy Mills and the Hull Family Home and Farmstead.