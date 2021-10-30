Gov. Hochul signs legislative package relating to animal welfare in the state

One bill will prevent insurance companies from discriminating against homeowners based on the breed of their dog.

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Saturday Governor Hochul signed a long-awaited legislative package relating to animal welfare in New York State.

The first of two bills that she signed into law prohibits insurers from refusing to issue or renew, cancel, or charge or impose an increased premium for certain policies based solely on the breed of dog owned.

Hochul's Office believes this will prevent insurance companies from discriminating against certain homeowners. Senate Bill 4254 was first introduced back in February 2021.

"To own a pet is a blessing and we owe it to the animals of New York to keep them safe and healthy," Governor Hochul said in a statement.

"Dogs of all breeds deserve loving homes and no one should have to fear losing their insurance coverage based on the dog they own. In the same vein, veterinarians who see signs of abuse in their patients should be safeguarded so they can report said abuse to the proper authorities. I am proud to sign these bills into law to ensure the wellbeing of pets across the state."

Also, Hochul signed another bill into law that requires veterinarians to report suspected animal cruelty.

It mandates that veterinarians report suspected animal cruelty to appropriate authorities for investigation. The legislation Hochul's Office says, also protects the identity of such veterinarians and allows veterinarians to receive a copy of any report generated.