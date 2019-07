BATAVIA, N.Y. — According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Department, a kitten was thrown from the window of a car Saturday night.

The 8 week-old domestic shorthair cat was thrown from a red car on State Route 98 near West Saile Drive in Batavia around 9 p.m. The kitten sustained severe injuries. Sadly, the cat had to be euthanized due to the extent of her injuries.

Genesee County Animal Shelter - Batavia, NY On Saturday, July 6, 2019 at approximately 8:45pm a kitten was observed being thrown from the window of a red car on State Route 98 near West Saile Drive. The kitten is described as an 8 week-old...

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff's Office at (585) 343-5000