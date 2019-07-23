BUFFALO, N.Y. — The organization called Furever USA made a stop in Western New York on Monday to document how a few local rescue dogs have helped transform their families.

The competition to find "America's Favorite Rescued Hero," features three finalists from Western New York.

Jasen Arias, Christy Arias and their two sons are traveling the country to photograph families, and help break the stigma of adopting a rescue dog.

Whichever dog and family wins the contest in an online vote will win a variety of prizes, including $5,000 for their nonprofit of choice. The winner will also be on the cover of Furever USA's annual coffee table book.

Click here to vote for your favorite story.