Fundraiser being held for Stevie, a blind dog who spent most of his life chained up

Stevie was rescued by Diamonds in the Ruff but needed an emergency surgery for a life-threatening health condition. Now, Sweet Buffalo is raising money for the cost.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dog who got a second chance once, is now getting yet another chance at a good life, thanks to a local rescue. But it isn't without cost, so locals are trying to chip in and help.

Stevie was rescued from a life where he was tied to a chain most of the time. He's blind and knows how to get around using his ears and nose. Diamonds in the Ruff rescued him, in hopes they could find a loving home for the approximately seven to eight year old pup.

But, on Thursday night, he had emergency surgery and currently has life-threatening medical issues. He's on an IV, and so far vets have been able to get rid of an infection and repair his hernia.

This is where Sweet Buffalo comes in -- they wanted to make sure Diamonds in the Ruff had support after this unexpected cost. They are currently fundraising for Diamonds in the Ruff and have raised over $1,300 so far.