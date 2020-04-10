Fundraiser, costume contest raise $2,500 for Como Lake Bark Park

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Lancaster Unleashed held a chicken barbecue fundraiser on Sunday, where participants were also invited to dress up their pets for a little Halloween fun.
People brought their pets with them to pick up their food at the Twin District Volunteer Fire Company and participated in a costume contest for the chance to win a gift certificate to Purely Pets.
The barbecue raised around $2,500 for the Como Lake Bark Park, according to the president of Lancaster Unleashed.
Lancaster Unleashed also shared with 2 On Your Side some photos from the socially-distanced costume photoshoot: