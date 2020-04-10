Fundraiser, costume contest raise $2,500 for Como Lake Bark Park

Pet owners brought their pets with them and participated in a costume contest with the chance to win a gift certificate to Purely Pets.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Lancaster Unleashed held a chicken barbecue fundraiser on Sunday, where participants were also invited to dress up their pets for a little Halloween fun.

The barbecue raised around $2,500 for the Como Lake Bark Park, according to the president of Lancaster Unleashed.