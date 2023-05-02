Free rabies vaccination clinics taking place in Chautauqua County

The vaccine clinics are set to take place on May 13 and May 20, appointments are limited.

FALCONER, N.Y. — Pet owners in Chautauqua County looking to get their animals up to date on their vaccines are in luck. A couple vaccine clinics are set to take place this month.

On May 13, the Chautauqua County Health Department will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic. The clinic will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 13 at the Town of Hanover Highway Department at 11966 Hanover Rd., Silver Creek.

Pre-registration for the event is available online and should be completed before May 13.

A second clinic will be held on May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Town of Westfield Highway Department at 118 Chestnut St., Westfield.

Pre-registration for the event is available online and should be completed before May 20.

Animals are required to be registered before the event to receive shots. The clinic is open to all dogs, cats, and pet ferrets three months or older in age.

Spots at the clinic are limited, so pet owners are encouraged to apply early. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

People who register, but can't make it to the event should call to cancel so the slot can been opened for another pet. Appointments can be cancelled through the confirmation email received or by calling 716-753-4567.

It is a drive-in clinic. Pet owners will stay in their vehicle during the appointment. Pervious vaccination records will be needed.

All dogs need to be on a leash and all cats need to be in a carrier. Handlers will transport the animals from vehicles to veterinarians and back.

To register for an appointment, visit the CDOH website.