Free rabies vaccination clinic taking place in Chautauqua County

The vaccine clinic is set to take place on April 1, appointments are limited.

FALCONER, N.Y. — Pet owners in Chautauqua County looking to get their animals up to date on their vaccines are in luck.

On April 1, the Chautauqua County Health Department will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Village of Falconer Highway Building at 1 Coleson Drive in Falconer, N.Y.

Animals a required to be registered before the event to receive shots. The clinic is open to all dogs, cats, and pet ferrets three months or older in age.

In addition to the rabies vaccine, distemper shots and microchips will be available for free.

Spots at the clinic are limited, so pet owners are encouraged to apply early. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

People who register, but can't make it to the event should call to cancel so the slot can been opened for another pet. Appointments can be cancelled through the confirmation email received or by calling 716-753-4567.

It is a drive-in clinic. Pet owners will stay in their vehicle during the appointment. Pervious vaccination records will be needed.

All dogs need to be on a leash and all cats need to be in a carrier.

To register for an appointment, visit the CDOH website.