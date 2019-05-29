BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have a furry friend in need of a rabies shot, the Broadway Market is the place to be Wednesday afternoon.

The Erie County Health Department, along with the SPCA Serving Erie County, the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society and Medaille Veterinary Technology, is hosting its latest free clinic from 4-7 P.M. on the first floor parking ramp of the Broadway Market.

The shots are available for dogs, cats and ferrets. If you're coming, you're asked to make sure your pet is on a leash or in a carrier and if possible, bring a copy of their vaccination record.

Representatives from the Buffalo City Clerk's office will also be on hand to conduct dog licensing for city residents.

