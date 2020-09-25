Erie County offers free rabies vaccinations for pets

The clinic will be held Tuesday, September 29, at Erie Community College North Campus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is offering a free rabies vaccination clinic for pets on Tuesday.

You must register prior to the event.

The clinic will be held Tuesday, September 29, at Erie Community College North Campus on Main Street near Youngs Road in Williamsville. The clinic runs from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

You can register online here, or call 716-961-6800.

Things to Know Before Coming to the Clinic:

Dogs, cats and ferrets that are 3 months of age and older are eligible for this clinic.

Due to expected demand, ECDOH is limiting registrations to 3 pets per vehicle.

Staff are asking pet owners to limit the number of people in the vehicle.

Face masks or cloth face coverings will be required at all times, and physical distancing will be strictly enforced by clinic staff.

Pet owners MUST bring proof of vaccination for each animal to receive a three-year certificate; otherwise, a one-year certificate will be issued.

Pets should be appropriately restrained in a carrier or collar and short leash; no retractable leashes.

Please contact your veterinarian for vaccination information and for any questions you have regarding your pets.