BUFFALO, NY - Erie County is offering pet owners a chance to get their furry friends vaccinated for free this month.

The Erie County Department of Health announced three rabies vaccination clinics around Western New York during September.

The first is September 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the ECC-North Campus in Williamsville. The clinic will be held in the Noonan Center maintenance garage.

The second clinic is in Springville on September 18 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Swormville Volunteer Fire department on Main Street.

The third clinic will be held September 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Erie County Emergency Services Training and Operation Center, located at 3359 Broadway in Cheektowaga.

"This is an extremely valuable service offered to our community," said Erie County Commissioner of Health, Dr. Gale Burnstein in a released statement. "During these three clinics, hundreds of dogs, cats, and ferrets receive vaccinations that will protect them from the fatal threat of rabies."

The department asks that owners bring a record of their pet's most recent rabies vaccination if available. Pets should be non-aggressive with other animals, and secured on a short leash or in a pet carrier.

Questions on the clinics can be directed to the department at 716-961-6800.

For more information on rabies prevention and vaccinations, you can visit the Erie County DOH website.

