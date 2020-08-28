Erie County hosting 2 free rabies vaccination clinics in September

Dogs, cats and ferrets that are 3-months-old and older are eligible. Registration is required.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health announced it will be holding two free rabies vaccination clinics in September.

The first rabies vaccination clinic will take place on Saturday, September 19. The second clinic will be happening on Tuesday, September 29. Dogs, cats and ferrets that are 3-months-old and older are eligible.

“We are urging pet owners to make sure their animals’ vaccinations are up to date,” said Senior Public Health Sanitarian Peter Tripi. “COVID-19 has disrupted all types of health care, including veterinary health, and a rabies vaccination is an easy way to prevent a disease that is fatal to pets, wildlife and humans.”

The department of health says registration will be required for both events - walk-ins will not be permitted. Locations, times and registration information for both events will be announced on September 9.

Due to expected demand, the Erie County Department of Health is limiting registrations to three pets per vehicle. Pet owners are also asked to bring proof of vaccination with them in order to receive a three-year vaccination certificate, otherwise a one-year certificate will be given.

“Our Vector Control Program staff has had to make significant changes to the way our rabies clinics will operate,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “With support from our partners at the Medaille College Veterinary Program, Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society, SPCA Serving Erie County and volunteers from Erie County SMART, we are looking forward to resuming this very popular service for Erie County pet owners.”

The department of health says face masks or cloth face coverings will be required at all times, and physical distancing will be strictly enforced by clinic staff. Pet owners are also asked to limit the number of people in the vehicle.