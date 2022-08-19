Erie County holding free rabies vaccine clinics this fall

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is holding three clinics across September and October.

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is holding three clinics:

Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Erie Community College - South Campus, Orchard Park as a drive-thru

Saturday, Spet. 24 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Erie County Emergency and Training Operations Center in Cheektowaga as a drive-thru

Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 am - 1 pm at the Broadway Market in Buffalo as a walk-through

People may bring dogs, cats and ferrets 3 months of age and older. Up to three pets may be brought to an appointment.

Appointments for the clinics can be made on the ECDOH website and assistance is available by calling 716-961-6800.

Pets need to be in a carrier or on a collar and short, non-retractable leash.

Previous vaccination records are required to get a three-year vaccination certification, a one-year vaccination certification will be presented in the absence of records.