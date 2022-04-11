Erie County holding 2 free rabies clinics in May

Pre-registration is required.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is holding two free rabies vaccination clinics next month.

Clinics will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tonawanda Highway Garage, 450 Woodward Ave., Kenmore, and Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buffalo Public School #84 (Parking Lot), 462 Grider St., Buffalo located behind ECMC Hospital.

There are a limited number of spots available at the clinic, so anyone hoping to have their pet vaccinated at the event must pre-register online or call (716) 961-6800 or (716) 858-2929 if they are unable to access the online registration to schedule a time.

Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Vaccinations will be provided free of charge for all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets, three months of age and older. New York State public health law requires dogs, cats, and ferrets over the age of four months to be vaccinated against rabies.

The Erie County Department of Health notes that all animals must be on a leash or be in a carrier. The department also asks that people limit the number of attendees in the car. Masks are encouraged but not required.

The Medaille College Veterinary Technology Program, the SPCA Serving Erie County, and Erie County SMART will be providing volunteers and supporting the free rabies vaccination clinics.

Raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes are common rabies carriers. The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through saliva, and it can enter the body from a bite, scratch, scrape, or open cut.