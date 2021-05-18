Eden Police officers credited with saving puppy from choking

It was believed there was an object stuck in the puppy's throat.

EDEN, N.Y. — Two Town of Eden Police officers are being credited with saving a puppy from choking.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, a town resident walked into the station just before 7am looking for help with his puppy that was having trouble breathing.

Officers Eric Milks and Brian Burgstahler performed the Heimlich maneuver, as well as back blows to dislodge the item from the puppy's airway.

Eden Police Clerk Kim Soda contacted the Eden Veterinary Clinic where officers rushed the puppy in to be checked out. The puppy was reunited with its owner.