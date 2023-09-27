'Woof and Treat' dog costume contest

Trick or treating isn't just for humans, which is why the Village of Lancaster has given dogs their own Halloween celebration.

LANCASTER, New York — It's that time of year where kids and adults alike are planning their Halloween costumes, but don't forget to find the perfect costume for your furry friend.

Lancaster Unleashed of the Como Lake Bark Park is hosting their Woof and Treat annual dog costume contest Saturday, October 14.

Dogs can trick or treat on Central Avenue and West Main Street in the Village of Lancaster at the retailers on the strip.

While dogs and their owners enjoy the fun, costume judges will be on the hunt to find the best costume and best group costume.

The prizes awarded for the contest will be donated from Pet Supplies Plus and Tacos, Community & Beer.

Check-in time begins at 11:30 am and the costume judging will end by 1:00 pm. Those attending can check-in at the registration table located in the municipal parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Central Avenue.

Presale ticket prices start at $8 for one dog.