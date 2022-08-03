Dog model search for 2023 calendar contest announced

Como Lake's Bark Park has begun its search for 13 candidates to be featured in their 2023 issue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Como Lake Bark Park calendar is looking for 13 cute, silly, and photogenic dogs to grace its 2023 issue.

The search for candidates urges people to enter the funniest photos they have of their furry friends along with a $5 donation which will benefit the park located in Lancaster.

Once a photo is submitted the community can vote on who they think should be in the calendar along with the most votes placing the winner on the cover.

Calendars will be for purchase in October online or in person at select retailers in the Village of Lancaster.

Submissions are open now to anyone who wants to enter and will remain open until August 15.

Voting for the calendar will end on August 26 and those with the most votes who rank 1-13 will be a part of the calendar.

For more information, contact Mary C. St. Mary, President, Lancaster Unleashed, at (716) 867-7973.

According to the news release, the Como Lake Bark park is a high-quality dog park maintained by Lancaster Unleashed, a volunteer organization that works closely with the Erie County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The park is open daily and sits on 1.5 acres of land by the Bowen Road entrance.