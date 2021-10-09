Como Lake bark park celebrates grand opening

Lancaster Unleashed in partnership with the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry created the off-leash Como Lake Bark Park.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Como Lake Bark Park is celebrating its grand opening Saturday.

Lancaster Unleashed in partnership with the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry created the off-leash Como Lake Bark Park.

The park will have its grand opening from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

"We want the community to visit our new dog park and to help us celebrate our accomplishment," said Mary C. St. Mary, President of Lancaster Unleashed.

In addition, visitors can check out:

• Unveiling of the new mural from local artist, Casey Milbrand

• Flying Bison Brewery's pop-up Beer Garden "Hops and Hounds"

• Live music from 12-2 p.m. from Acoustifiedduo

• Professional dog photos available from TroyD Photography

• Local dog rescue groups & local crafters and vendors with dog and Buffalo related items

• Food trucks & grand opening raffle

At the event, Flying Bison Brewing will host the Hops and Hounds pop-up beer garden, with music provided by acoustifiedduo from 12-2 p.m.

There will also be three food trucks, 13 dog rescue groups, and 21 vendors.