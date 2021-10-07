2gether for Pets on Friday will help pets in need

You can drop off pet food donations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 4 Western New York Delta Sonic locations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is teaming up with FeedMore WNY and Delta Sonic to help local pets in need.

"Having a pet in the home can really provide comfort, friendship, and support, whether it's an older adult that's living alone, or a family that needs that companionship of a pet to really comfort them during a time that maybe they're struggling a little bit, so having a pet there to, you know, just sit on your lap or provide comfort to you is really important, so we want to make sure that not only our neighbors throughout Western New York are being fed nutritious food, but their pets are as well," says Anne McKenna Marketing Director of FeedMore WNY.

AniMeals is FeedMore WNY's pet food program. It provides pet food and supplies to our neighbors in need.

So it's really easy, just stop by any of these four Delta Sonic locations any time Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. to drop off your donation.

You can also donate online right now. There is even a Chewy wish list.

AniMeals relies entirely on these donations, and right now, there isn't much left.

"We're looking for cat food, dog food mostly. Those are the biggest needs that we have, but any sort of pet accessories or pet food is really great, and you know, a lot of our select food pantries also offer pet food to their clients for families that might be food insecure that also need food for their pets, so we have a great need," McKenna said.

McKenna says it is important that people who are in need can also provide for their pets.