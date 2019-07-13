BUFFALO, N.Y. — Churn Soft Serve & Coffee celebrated its second birthday on Saturday with a dog ice cream party.

Representatives from Fix-A-Bull WNY were invited, featuring dogs that are currently up for adoption.

Churn also launched its collaboration with Fetch! Gourmet Dog Treats to create the "Yo Pup Sundae," a dairy-free vegan ice cream sundae specially made for four-legged friends.

According to Churn Marketing Manager Ally Ruiz Balcerzak, Churn will host "Dog Days" throughout the summer, to showcase adoptable dogs. Both businesses hope to improve the lives of dogs with this outreach program.

The birthday party was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



