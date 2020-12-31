WATCH: Cheektowaga Police rescue dog from creek

Two patrolmen and animal rescue were able to recover the dog from the waist-deep water, where the pup was clinging onto a branch.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police say they had to rescue someone's furry friend from a creek on Wednesday.

The dog's owners were taking the pup to a veterinarian when it got loose. Police arrived on scene, near 4822 Genesee Street around 3 p.m. and began checking Ellicott creek, which had a steep bank and was in the woods.

A witness, an employee of the veterinarian's, had seen the dog in the creek but the dog was no longer in sight.

Patrolman James Rutkowski was behind 1014 Rein Road when he heard the dog and found it clutching onto a tree in the creek. Rutkowski sprung to action and got in the waist-deep water to retrieve the dog.

Another patrolman, Troy Blackchief, came on scene and also joined Rutkowski in the water for the rescue. They were able to lift the dog out of the water and get the dog to safety with the help of animal control.

The rescue was caught on the officer's body camera. You can watch it here: