CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A south Charlotte family has been reunited with their beloved family dog after losing her. The family said Ivy bolted after a rollover accident at the intersection of Highway 74 and I-140 in Leland.

Luckily, the family is okay. It happened on the way to Topsail Beach for Memorial Day.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page Saturday night that she was recovered by Brunswick Sheriff's Animal Protective Services.

BCSO said she was captured in a humane trap Saturday evening on I-140.

Her family made the trip from Charlotte to Brunswick County Sunday morning to reunite with her. BCSO posted photos of Ivy waiting to see her family again. Ivy, who had been gone for days, received a bath before the big reunion.

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office

At 9 a.m. Sunday, the family arrived and had a tearful reunion with the lost pup.

In a video taken of the reunion, Ivy is visibly overwhelmed and happy to be back with her family, crawling all over them and wagging her tail nonstop -- only stopping to drink water.

She appears to be just fine with no injuries, officials said.

It took an army of people to find Ivy, but now the family will heal together.

WCNC