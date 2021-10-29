Cat rescue receives $10,000 from anonymous donor

The Ten Lives Club said the check arrived in the mail earlier this week.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — The Ten Lives Club has received a very special gift from an anonymous donor.

The no-kill cat rescue received a $10,000 check in the mail this week.

They don't know who the donor is, but wish to thank them for their generosity

“The generosity of animal lovers never ceases to amaze us here at Ten Lives Club,” said Public Relations Manager Kimberly LaRussa. “Whoever you are, we just want you to know that we are incredibly grateful to you for your kindness. This donation will go a long way in helping our rescue cats with their medical care needs.”

Ten Lives Club says they are on track to have saved 3,000 homeless cats this year.

The money goes to medical expenses, as well as everyday care for the cats.