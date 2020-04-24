BLASDELL, N.Y. — The Ten Lives Club say a mama cat and four of her kittens were left outside their facility in a taped up box with no air holes.

The box was left behind their building on Lake Shore Road in Blasdell. The box was discovered by a staff member who was leaving the shelter. There were no air holes in the box, and it was raining when the animals were found.

Marie Edwards, Founder and President of Ten Lives Club, says the mother cat looked relieved when the box was opened.

The kittens are estimated to be about 8 weeks old. They were all very hungry. They were given cat food and settled in to the shelter.

The Ten Lives Club recommends those needing help with cat situations to call their hotline and leave a detailed message on what they need to surrender. They do not want people leaving cats outside their building.

If you would like to donate to help in the care of the cat and her kittens, donations can be called into 716-646-5577, through the tenlivesclub.com website or mailed to Ten Lives Club, P.O. Box 253, North Boston, NY, 14110.

Ten Lives Club

