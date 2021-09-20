Calling all hot dogs: Batavia Downs needs wiener dogs for annual Dachshund races

Races and other family activities will take place on Sunday, October 17.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Does your dachshund have what it takes to be a 'weiner'?

Batavia Downs is looking for pure-bred dachshunds to take part in its annual wiener dog races. Up to 80 dashing dogs will race for the crown to see who's the fastest of the breed in WNY on Sunday, October 17 at 3 PM.

Other family fun will round out the day from 1 until 3 PM, including on-site entertainment, pumpkin painting, carriage and pony rides.