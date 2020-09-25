Buffalo ranks in Top 10 for Best Cities for Dog Owners

PetListed, an online resource that provides pet advice and product reviews ranks Buffalo #9 among the 100 most populous cities in the US.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dog owners in Buffalo have known this all along, but now a national site is giving our area credit for having some of the best dog owners in the country.

PetListed, an online resource that provides pet advice and product reviews, recently released its rankings of the top 100 most populous cities in the US for canine companions and Buffalo comes in at #9.

The rankings included five criteria: city walkability, proximity to greenspace for residents, the abundance of parks in a city, median rent prices, and number of dog friendly restaurants.

Calling it 'an Upstate New York gem' it says the Buffalo area is home to 346 dog parks, one of the highest amounts per resident of any city in the country.