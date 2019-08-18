BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Good Neighbors is helping in a big way giving love to our local furry friends in need.

Saturday marked the annual Clear the Shelters event across the country. It's an NBC Universal campaign designed to help communities deal with the overpopulation of pets during the summer.

This year a half-dozen local shelters participated, with the goal of getting as many cats and dogs as possible into their forever homes.

"We want every day to be Clear the Shelter Day," Kerry Neaf of the Buffalo Animal Shelter said. "We've been full for months now, especially with cats.

"It's been a really hard cat and kitten season, and we're constantly full, so if anyone is looking, they don't have to come today. We're open Monday through Saturday every week."

The Ten Lives Club says they've had 15 adoptions so far at its Eastern Hills Mall location, and more than two dozen for the Buffalo area.

Last year Clear the Shelters resulted in 89 local adoptions, with more than 100,000 animals adopted nationally.

