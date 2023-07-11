Foster homes needed for Buddy's Second Chance rescue

Buddy's Second Chance Rescue is looking for more folks to join their foster program in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you want to help make a difference in a furry friend's life?

Local dog rescue Buddy's Second Chance recently posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for more foster homes for dogs being rescued from high-kill shelters in southern states.

The rescue is foster-based and brings dogs to Western New York where they live with their foster family until they are able to find loving forever homes.

A foster must be able to provide a loving, and safe environment along with the time to take the foster to events/opportunities where they will meet interested adopters.

The rescue's mission is to “Save one until there are none!” and does transports every 2-3 weeks according to their website.