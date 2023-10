Does your dog need Jesus? We have just the event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Has your pet been a little naughty lately? Have you ever wanted to take them to church? Well tomorrow is your chance.

Trinity Episcopal Church on Delaware in the city of Buffalo is inviting all furry friends, non-furry too to come get blessed on Saturday, October 7 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm.

The blessing is in celebration of St. Francis Day which is recognized around the world on October 4 every year. It is also commonly known as World Animal day.