Bark Park open in Lancaster after years of planning

Como Lake Bark Park officially opened on Friday.

LANCASTER, New York — There is a new spot for your dog to run around and enjoy in Lancaster!

Today the Como Lake Bark Park officially opened on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The off-leash dog area is inside Como Lake Park is six years in the making.

The park includes a dog washing station and refurbished bathrooms for their human companions.

"It has taken a number of years to get to this point, but now there's a beautiful dog park. This is actually, except for dog island at Ellicott Creek Park which is a full island where dogs can run free, this is the largest dog park that we have in one of our county facilities," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

There will be an official grand opening celebration next Saturday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.