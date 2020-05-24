Animal rescue, Paula's Donuts attempt to find pets forever homes

Diamonds in the Ruff will use fliers, posted on Paula's Donuts boxes, to publicize animals that are available for adoption.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue is teaming up with Paula's Donuts in an attempt to find pets forever homes.

The Adopt "DoNut" Shop campaign will use fliers, posted on Paula's Donuts boxes, to publicize animals that are available for adoption.

It's similar to a campaign that happened in February in Amherst, where customers who ordered from Just Pizza one weekend found a flier on top their box featuring an adoptable dog from the Niagara SPCA.